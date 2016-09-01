Plasma Generation in Liquid by Microwave Irradiation

Thanks to government support, Arios has demonstrated that microwave-induced plasma in liquid technology, which generates plasma in liquid by microwave irradiation, can be used to produce platinum nanoparticles for use in platinum-supported catalysts, and to produce copper nanoparticles for use in printed circuit boards. Platinum-supported catalysts are known as the most effective material for use in fuel cells producing electricity via hydrogen

This is the core part. Microwaves enter from this direction, and pass through this tube. Liquid accumulates in this space. Microwaves irradiate the liquid, and the irradiated area is where plasma is generated. First of all, we can say that nanoparticles can be produced extremely quickly and uniformly when it comes to what can be done with the generated plasma.

This new technology can make it quite easy to produce nanoparticles directly from a platinum rod. Waste products were generated as by-products during reduction by the conventional method of forming platinum compounds and reducing them. However, no waste products are generated with this new technology. Produced particles have crystal planes, which enhance the function as a catalyst. In addition, as tiny particles about as small as several nanometers are produced, total surface area is increased, leading to a higher catalytic reaction.

We can make not only platinum nanoparticles, but also gold, silver, and copper nanoparticles. What are known as printed circuit boards are currently produced by dissolving copper film laminated on a resin substrate, but we can also produce particles that make it possible for home inkjet printers to print circuit boards. This new technology enables reduction of organic compounds, removal of heavy metal in liquid, production of acid water, removal of hydrogen from waste oil such as used frying oil, and other applications.

We are also developing methods of plasma generation in consideration of pre-processing and post-processing during production of nanoparticles in order to optimize nanoparticles according to a user product. At this time, we expect that universities and research institutions will use our product and that 10 units will be sold annually.