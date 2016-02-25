Tabletop electron microscope requires no preprocessing to observe and analyze non-conductive samples

Hitachi High Technologies has developed the TM3030Plus, a tabletop electron microscope that enables anyone to observe and analyze samples without preprocessing, even if the samples are non-conductive or contain water. It’s compact – just 33cm wide, 60.6cm from front to back, and 56.5cm high. It also comes equipped, as standard, with features used in high-end models - namely, a semiconductor type back-scattered electron detector, and a low-vacuum secondary-electron detector, which was newly developed by the company. These features enable this electron microscope to achieve high-quality imaging under low vacuum.

Conventional electron microscopes are for imaging under high vacuum. This one uses low vacuum as standard. Low vacuum has two main advantages. Firstly, it enables non-conductive samples to be imaged. Ordinarily, non-conductive samples require sputter-coating. Using low vacuum makes it possible to observe even non-conductive samples without prior preparation. The second advantage of low vacuum is, it enables wet materials to be imaged. Samples that contain water can be observed under low vacuum in as is.

Hitachi High Technologies’ proven low-vacuum technology creates an optimal working environment, enabling bright imaging and fast scanning even in low-vacuum mode. An EDS detector with 30mm2 detection area,is also available as an option. So, elemental analysis can now be done even more quickly.

This electron microscope has a very extensive range of automated capabilities. When you click the Start button on the GUI, auto-brightness and auto-focus come on automatically, and you’re shown an image at 100x magnification. After that, users can observe the sample just by adjusting the magnification to their preferred level. Conventional electron microscopes are perceived as difficult to use, but we’ve made this one simple to use by eliminating the difficulties. it’s easy to operate and observe samples.

As well as supplying this product for research and development and quality control in a wide range of fields, including semiconductors, materials science, and biosciences, Hitachi High Technologies will keep supporting the needs of schools, science museums, and other educational institutions.