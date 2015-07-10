Precision Processing of Aerospace Components

Star Seiki, in Soma, Fukushima, manufactures aerospace components. The company possesses machining centers, general-purpose milling machines and lathes, wire electric discharge machines, grinders, and NC lathes, so it can consistently handle all stages, from design to component processing and assembly.

"A feature of Star Seiki is that customers ask us to give shape to things that don’t yet have a shape. We receive quite complicated drawings, which our design department converts to appropriate forms for processing. A feature of our company is, we do all the processing and deliver the final product to customers."

Star Seki started its processing business in 1932. It currently does precision processing mostly to meet the needs of JAXA, Tohoku University, and other Japanese research institutions. The company distinguishes itself from rivals through its proven record and know-how in processing materials of many kinds for many applications. For aerospace engine components, the company handles heat-resistant, very hard materials, as well as special materials such as Inconel, titanium, and rare metals.

"For carbon components, we can process materials down to about 1 mm in diameter. We also do ceramic processing, so we can make items such as crucibles."

"For observation satellite panels, high precision and light weight are needed. So, we process panels about 1 mm thick, to a flatness level of around 1 in 100."

"We also do vacuum chamber processing. So far, we’ve used chamber sizes up to 900 mm."

Even if components require complicated processing, so it’s time-consuming to set machining centers and retool, Star Seiki’s experienced engineers can meet customers’ needs for one-off or complicated items.