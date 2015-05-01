Development of Solder Paste Wettability Evaluation Device for Surface Mounting #DigInfo

With governmental support, SANYO SEIKO developed a wettability evaluation device for solder paste for use in surface mounting. The device, which was developed through collaboration between industry, academia, and the government, is already JIS certified.

"In the past, a wetting balance method was used primarily to test the wettability of solder paste, and in conventional terms, it was used as flow soldering. But, that method wasn’t really suited for evaluating the most recent types of reflow soldering, so we fabricated a new device."

"Solder paste is kneaded in a cream form, and then first printed on a copper plate. From there, small pieces of copper are placed on the printed solder paste, and then the plate is inserted into a heat chamber. When heated, the solder paste melts, and as this occurs, it becomes wet and spreads, resulting in the copper plate settling downward at the same time. A laser displacement gauge is used to measure that movement, the amount of displacement is then graphed, and this graph is used to measure the wetting completion time. The device then uses this time to measure the quality of the solder paste wetting."

The heating unit realizes high precision temperature control and heating reproducibility, resulting in the ability to implement testing with conditions that are close to those of reflow mounting. In addition, because contact-less laser displacement measurements are conducted, it is possible to evaluate wettability quantitatively and highly precisely.

"The target includes a broad scope of the mounting industry. First, there are of course companies that produce solder paste. Solder paste from Japan is known for exhibiting an extremely high quality level, and of those Japanese companies, first we’ll market the device to solder paste makers. The next target is users who actually use solder paste. We think these will be electrical manufacturers."

"We’re also interested in printed circuit board (PCB) makers because the quality of solder wetting is one of the factors that affect the quality of PCBs. We’re also assessing the possibility of the device being useful for controlling the quality of circuit boards by measuring the wettability quality with the same type of mechanism but using a circuit board in place of a copper plate."