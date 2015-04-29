Scudding burr-free processing technology for high-tensile steel components halves costs and substantially improves productivity

Nojima Seisakusyo has developed scudding burr-free processing technology for high-tensile steel components, with support from the Japanese Government. Among components used in automotive seat frames, a growing percentage are made from steel with high tensile strength. This has resulted in a need for technology enabling such components to be processed efficiently.

Nojima has succeeded in improving productivity substantially, and halving costs, by building servo-motion technology into scudding press forming.

“This item is used in the second seats of cars. In a minivan, it’s part of the seat locking mechanism. Until now, we utilized a tempered steel called SCM435, and we used four processes for burr removal and heat treatment with a fine blanking press. Now, by changing the material to high-tensile steel, firstly, we’ve eliminated the quenching process. Next, we’ve used a scudding die, to enable continuous processing of items that previously had to be loaded into the press one at a time. In this way, we’ve developed processing technology that enables even a single worker to produce one of these components every time the press is operated.”

By introducing this new processing technology, costs have been halved and productivity increased by a factor of 1.5.

“This item is a mechanism component. In a car, such components have patented or unique features, so they can be easily globalized to all vehicle models. From now on, we’d like to do a lot more research on these mechanism components at Nojima.”