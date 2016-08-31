Live2D Euclid animates 2D illustrations in rich 3D environments

Live2D's animation technology lets users interact with 2D illustrations in 3D space. Live2D are now developing Live2D Euclid, a next generation system that can animate 2D illustrations 360-degrees, in rich 3D environments.

Live 2D models can be animated and moved freely, while retaining the defining characteristics of the original illustrations, which are difficult to reproduce with regular 3D models. Due to this unique feature, Live2D has been used in over 100 commercial products since its release in 2009. Now, with the ability to render models in 3D environments, Live2D can be utilized in a wider range of visually demanding games.

"With the current version of Live2D, Cubism series, is only capable of moving an illustration through about 30 degrees horizontally. But with this new version, moving multiple illustrations through 360 degrees is a matter of course, and what’s more, images can be rendered just as they appear in 2D. This Euclid series is still at the prototype stage, but from now on, we plan to develop it further, so illustrations can be viewed in all directions, from both above and below."

"Also, by using a head-mount display like the Oculus, it's possible to make it feel as if you’re in a virtual space. We’re also considering ways of applying this to create the sensation that 2D characters have entered a 2D world, as they are, stereoscopically, rather than making a 3D model in the space and going into that."

"Live2D Euclid can be used in hybrid fashion, with the body modeled in a 3D space like this, and the face in Live2D. By creating hybrids, it can also be combined with existing 3D models. So, if you want to make a character’s face cuter, or make it look like an illustration, you can render the face alone using Live2D, and use the existing 3D model for the body."

"Looking at the face rendering capability, you can reproduce cute expressions, like those in illustrations, as they are. Fine details, such as shadows around the nose or lines in hair, often get quite lost in 3D, but if you use Live2D, that doesn’t happen at all, and you can move the illustration you’ve drawn as it is."

"Imaginary, creative ideas unique to 2D, where you can draw freely, couldn’t be reproduced in 3D. For example, you couldn’t make the corners of Astro Boy's hair look good from all angles. My vision is to make Live2D into a tool that enables even movies to incorporate things that couldn’t easily be done by hand or in 3D, like the ink-drawing touches in the manga Vagabond."

"Currently, Live2D Euclid runs on Unity, and we’re building up a base enabling it to be easily incorporated into a variety of games. In the future, we plan to enable visuals to be created efficiently with other game engines, such as Unreal Engine."

"We are already proceeding in a range of talks with companies, while gradually advancing with research, as the software is already at a stage where it can be used. The official release date of the editor is not yet fixed, but we are ready to release it in the near future.”