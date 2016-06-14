Dies for Casting High-performance Heat Sinks for IGBTs Used in Electric Vehicles

With support from the government, Nakamura Manufacturing has developed dies for casting high-performance heat sinks for IGBT power semiconductors used in electric vehicles. The amount of heat generated by electric vehicles is increasing in conjunction with their higher performance. Nakamura’s technology improves heat sink cooling efficiency, thereby enabling smaller sizes and reducing costs.

Until now, we have used dies made out of aluminum with fins with a pitch of about 1 mm spacing. But now we are using dies made of even copper, enabling the pitch to be reduced to a mere 0.2 mm. The cost is higher with copper, but we were able to figure out technologically how to increase yield with this material compared to aluminum.

While the previous technology could only produce straight fins, the new technology enables casting of wave-shaped fins. Heat characteristics have been improved as a result of fin shapes becoming wave shaped, and the heat sinks have been reduced in size. Nakamura Manufacturing’s proprietary metal forming techniques have enabled the pitch spacing to be reduced.

We are targeting electric vehicle and other related companies, and along with them also power semiconductor unit manufacturers.

While current inquiries for small power semiconductors are for aluminum dies, moving forward the company plans to offer heat sink dies for IGBT power semiconductors used in electric vehicles. In addition to IGBT manufacturers for electric vehicle use, Nakamura plans to grow sales by also targeting manufacturers of next-generation SIC semiconductors and coolers for high-power LEDs.